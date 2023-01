videoDetails

DNA: Video analysis of Vagir's 'Swadeshi Shakti'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

INS Vagir has been built in Mumbai under Mission Make in India. In the year 1973, Russia handed over INS Vagir to the Indian Army. After which the Indian Navy got the support of this submarine for 3 decades. Today, on 23 January, INS Vagir has been inducted into the Navy. Vagir is capable of detecting the enemy by going 400 meters deep.