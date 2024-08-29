Advertisement
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Due to heavy monsoon rains, rain alert has been issued in many districts of Gujarat today. So the situation seems to be worsening due to floods and rains. Watch 100 big morning news in instant style.

