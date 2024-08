videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Fake note factory in Madrasa!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 02:26 AM IST

Illegal trade in fake currency was exposed in a madrasa in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Besides, fake notes were also recovered on a large scale. This factory of fake notes was running in Jamia Habibiya of Prayagraj.