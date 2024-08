videoDetails

DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 29, 2024, 12:14 AM IST

There is fear these days in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. There is a curfew-like atmosphere in about 35 villages of Bahraich. There is police protection all around. Armed soldiers are standing. Big officials themselves are visiting villages back to back. The reason for this is not any riot but man-eating wolves. Watch the report.