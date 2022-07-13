NewsVideos

DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?

It has been reiterated many times by the historians of our country and a certain section that the Amarnath cave was discovered by a Muslim shepherd whose name was Buta Malik. Watch the real truth of Amarnath cave in DNA today.

Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
It has been reiterated many times by the historians of our country and a certain section that the Amarnath cave was discovered by a Muslim shepherd whose name was Buta Malik. Watch the real truth of Amarnath cave in DNA today.

