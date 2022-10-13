NewsVideos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 13, 2022

|Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:56 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings to you important stories of the day. Watch this video for more information.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: When will Hijab controversy end?
1H5:45
Taal Thok Ke: When will Hijab controversy end?
Deshhit: Putin breaks protocol, gives coat to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
25:38
Deshhit: Putin breaks protocol, gives coat to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Europe entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC
Europe entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC
#Metoo controversies lay heavy on Sajid Khan, netizens demand him to be out Bigg Boss house
#Metoo controversies lay heavy on Sajid Khan, netizens demand him to be out Bigg Boss house
Kerala Human Sacrifice case: Police makes bone-chilling claims after chasing down the accused
Kerala Human Sacrifice case: Police makes bone-chilling claims after chasing down the accused

Trending Videos

1H5:45
Taal Thok Ke: When will Hijab controversy end?
25:38
Deshhit: Putin breaks protocol, gives coat to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Europe entering another COVID wave, says WHO and ECDC
#Metoo controversies lay heavy on Sajid Khan, netizens demand him to be out Bigg Boss house
Kerala Human Sacrifice case: Police makes bone-chilling claims after chasing down the accused
DNA Video,Non stop news,non stop 50 news,DNA Non Stop News,dna news non stop,non stop news dna,dna nonstop news,non stop news hindi,non stop hindi news,Non stop news today,non stop news aaj ki,dna non stop zee news,non stop news zee news,DNA Non Stop News Today,non stop news dna today,DNA Non Stop News Latest,dna nonstop news latest,DNA non stop,dna non stop latest,PM Modi,Hindi News,Congress,BJP,hijab row,SC on Hijab,Hijab controversy,