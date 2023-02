videoDetails

DNA: Went out to kill 'balloon', UFO collided. Spy Balloon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

There was a suspicious balloon seen near the American airbase in Montana, USA. After which the American fighter plane shot it down in the air itself. According to the US Defense Ministry, he is a spy of China. So there is the fourth incident of UFO sighting in a week.