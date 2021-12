DNA: What can we learn from the attack on Parliament in 2001?

'13 December' is the date of the biggest attack on Indian democracy. In the year 2001, the Indian Parliament was attacked by 5 terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. More than 100 people, including MPs and ministers, were present in Parliament at the time of the attack. Zee News did the biggest coverage of this attack for you 20 years ago.