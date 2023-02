videoDetails

DNA: What did Russia get in this Russia-Ukraine War?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War has completed 365 days i.e. one year. What Russia got in this war is a big question. Although Ukraine is also not ready to bow down to Russia. After all, see where the Russia-Ukraine war reached in this one year in this special Ground Report.