Deshhit: Why Khan Sir was taken into custody?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

Protests by BPSC candidates in Patna continued, with Khan Sir being taken into custody by the police as a precautionary measure. The protesters were demanding an end to the normalization of exam results, leading to his detention at Gardanibagh police station.