DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Delhi’s politics heats up as BJP accuses AAP of adding fake voters, while Kejriwal claims BJP is removing genuine voters. Both parties blame each other ahead of the elections.

Deshhit: Why Khan Sir was taken into custody?
Deshhit: Why Khan Sir was taken into custody?
Baat Pate Ki: Rapid rise in Muslim population in the UK?
Baat Pate Ki: Rapid rise in Muslim population in the UK?
Rajneeti: How did a bundle of ₹500 notes end up in Parliament?
Rajneeti: How did a bundle of ₹500 notes end up in Parliament?
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
Astrology Today: See what your fortune says today?
High Alert in Uttar Pradesh
High Alert in Uttar Pradesh

