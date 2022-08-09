NewsVideos

DNA: What do people gain from the politics of power change?

In this report of DNA, watch what people get in a democracy due to change of power. The opposition parties against whom Nitish Kumar was doing politics openly till yesterday, today the same parties come in the center of power. Think how strange it is that suddenly everything changes in politics.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:48 PM IST
