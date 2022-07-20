DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi

Even though the fall of rupee in India has not become a breaking news yet, but the big question is, is it really a challenge for our economy? With Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business, understand how the fall of the rupee will affect you.

| Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 11:44 PM IST

