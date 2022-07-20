NewsVideos

DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi

Even though the fall of rupee in India has not become a breaking news yet, but the big question is, is it really a challenge for our economy? With Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business, understand how the fall of the rupee will affect you.

|Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 11:44 PM IST
Even though the fall of rupee in India has not become a breaking news yet, but the big question is, is it really a challenge for our economy? With Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, Zee Business, understand how the fall of the rupee will affect you.

All Videos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
10:48
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
Here are essential Ingredients that you must have in your kitchen for Monsoon | Zee English News
Here are essential Ingredients that you must have in your kitchen for Monsoon | Zee English News
Taal Thok Ke: Moosewala Case -- Shooters fleeing to Pakistan killed in encounter
50:55
Taal Thok Ke: Moosewala Case -- Shooters fleeing to Pakistan killed in encounter
Agenda India Ka: Europe reeling under effect of climate change
36:44
Agenda India Ka: Europe reeling under effect of climate change
Will Hindus prevail over Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections?
6:57
Will Hindus prevail over Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections?

Trending Videos

10:48
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
Here are essential Ingredients that you must have in your kitchen for Monsoon | Zee English News
50:55
Taal Thok Ke: Moosewala Case -- Shooters fleeing to Pakistan killed in encounter
36:44
Agenda India Ka: Europe reeling under effect of climate change
6:57
Will Hindus prevail over Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections?
DNA Video,why rupee is falling against dollar,why rupee is falling,Rupee Vs dollar,why indian rupee is falling,Indian Rupee,Rupee,rupee falling,Falling rupee,dollar vs rupee,indian rupee falling,why indian currency is falling,rupee falling against dollar,rupee falling down,Rupee fall,why is the indian rupee weakening?,why is rupee falling against us dollar,why value of indian rupee is falling,rupee falls,why rupee falling,rupee falls to a new low,DNA,Anil Singhvi,