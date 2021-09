DNA: What happened in PM Modi's historic meeting with President Biden?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indo-US ties during his first, historic in-person bilateral summit with US President at the White House. In opening remarks at the Oval Office, PM Modi said, "In 2016 and 2014, I had the opportunity to talk to you in detail on the vision of India US partnership. Your vision was very inspiring. And today as the president, the initiative that you are taking to take it further, I welcome that."