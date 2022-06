DNA: What is BJP's motive behind making Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM?

BJP's decision to make Eknath Shinde the chief minister in Maharashtra surprised many political pundits. But the big question is what does BJP want to achieve with this decision.

| Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 01:30 AM IST

BJP's decision to make Eknath Shinde the chief minister in Maharashtra surprised many political pundits. But the big question is what does BJP want to achieve with this decision.