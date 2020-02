DNA: What is Pakistan's anti-Hindu mindset if their first law minister had to leave the country?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while referring to the President's address had mentioned about Jogendra Nath Mandal in his speech. He said that being a Hindu, Jogendra Nath Mandal was discriminated against in Pakistan, due to which he had to leave the country and return to his homeland. In this segment of DNA watch - Who was Jogendra Nath Mandal, what was his history?