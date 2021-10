DNA: What is the lesson in the arrest of Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case. Seven other people are also detained in the matter. Aryan was on a cruise ship on Saturday that was headed to Goa and on which the officials conducted the raid and procured drugs. Aryan Khan is now on remand till 7 October.