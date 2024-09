videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: WHO expresses apprehension of monkeypox infection in India too

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 02:12 AM IST

The monkeypox virus is spreading rapidly in many countries of the world. The World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency. After finding monkeypox patients in many countries, the World Health Organization has expressed the possibility of infection in India as well. After which India has also become completely alert.