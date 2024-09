videoDetails

Rajneeti: Heavy stone pelting in mosque, video goes viral

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

Two groups of Namazis clashed inside a mosque in Moradabad. It is clearly visible in the video that many people are hitting each other with belts, and whoever gets the chance is attacking with kicks and punches. According to the information, this fight took place over some issue of children. After this, the dispute escalated in no time.