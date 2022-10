DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?

Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

There is only a few days left for the doors of Kedarnath Dham to be closed, but in the meantime a heartbreaking news came which made everyone inconsolable. A total of 7 people including the pilot died in the helicopter crash in Kedarnath. This helicopter was going to Guptkashi with the pilgrims. In this report, watch the reality of the helicopter accident?