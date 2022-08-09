NewsVideos

DNA: What were the signs showing collapse of NDA-JDU alliance?

Nitish Kumar has taken the structure of his 21-month-old government today. He left the BJP and once associated with Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD forgetting that he left the Grand Alliance after getting upset with Lalu Yadav's sons. Nitish again today embraced his nephew Tejashwi Yadav.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:26 PM IST
