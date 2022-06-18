NewsVideos

DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?

Protests are taking place across the country against the Agneepath scheme. But the youth who are protesting must listen to this statement of late Bipin Rawat, former Army Chief of India and the country's first CDS today. In this statement, he is giving advice to the youth who want to join the army.

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 02:20 AM IST
