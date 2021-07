DNA: When does Bollywood will break its silence on Raj Kundra's arrest?

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for making and publishing pornography videos. The police have also frozen the bank accounts of many people in the case. Surprisingly, even after three days of Raj Kundra's arrest, Bollywood has remained silent.