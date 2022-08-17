NewsVideos

DNA: When will Kashmiri Pandits get freedom from fear?

Terrorists are doing target killings of Kashmiri Pandits on the land of Kashmir. The government's idea to resettle Kashmiri Pandits has now become a bad dream. Once again there has been a target killing of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir where two Kashmiri Pandit brothers were attacked in Shopian district. One brother died on the spot in the attack while the other was injured.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:41 AM IST
