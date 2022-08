DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?

DOLO...is a drug commonly prescribed for the treatment of fever. This fever medicine has not suddenly hit the tongue of every person in India. For this, Rs 1,000 crore was spent by the company.

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:26 AM IST

