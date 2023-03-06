NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 11:46 PM IST
This segment of DNA brings you information related to today's history.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: America-Europe will give mantra, then democracy will survive?
43:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: America-Europe will give mantra, then democracy will survive?
DNA: Rahul's statements are anti-India or anti-government?
12:9
DNA: Rahul's statements are anti-India or anti-government?
Holi 2023: Colourful celebrations of Dwarkadhish temple in Mathura, Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan
Holi 2023: Colourful celebrations of Dwarkadhish temple in Mathura, Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan
DNA: Death due to 'obesity', not hunger
12:39
DNA: Death due to 'obesity', not hunger
DNA: Atiq's Game Over in Umesh Pal murder case!
18:10
DNA: Atiq's Game Over in Umesh Pal murder case!

Trending Videos

43:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: America-Europe will give mantra, then democracy will survive?
12:9
DNA: Rahul's statements are anti-India or anti-government?
Holi 2023: Colourful celebrations of Dwarkadhish temple in Mathura, Banke Bihari Mandir in Vrindavan
12:39
DNA: Death due to 'obesity', not hunger
18:10
DNA: Atiq's Game Over in Umesh Pal murder case!
DNA Video,Gabriel Garcia Marquez,gabriel garca marquez,Gabriel Garcia Marquez death,gabriel garcia marquez quote,gabriel garcia marquez quotes,Gabriel Garcia Marquez,gabriel garcia marquez short quotes,gabriel garcia marquez quotes inspire,gabriel garcia marquez quotation,garcia marquez best quotes,gabriel garcia marquez life quotes,gabriel garcia marquez love quotes,quotes from garcia marquez that are worth listening to,