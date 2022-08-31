DNA: Who are these people crossing the limits of humanity?

In Ranchi, the news of a Tribal Divyang being molested has shone a bright light on the ugly face of the society. Jharkhand Police today arrested suspended BJP leader Seema Patra for torturing a tribal domestic helper Sunita. Seema Patra is the wife of a retired IAS.

| Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

