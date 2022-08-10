NewsVideos

DNA: Who can compete against PM Modi in 2024?

Politics is like a day night match running for four seasons. The one who dreams big and shows potential in this is considered a player. There is also another theory about Nitish Kumar's U turn that he is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister in the year 2024. That's why he has also left BJP.

|Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 12:32 AM IST
