DNA: Who can compete against PM Modi in 2024?
Politics is like a day night match running for four seasons. The one who dreams big and shows potential in this is considered a player. There is also another theory about Nitish Kumar's U turn that he is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister in the year 2024. That's why he has also left BJP.
Politics is like a day night match running for four seasons. The one who dreams big and shows potential in this is considered a player. There is also another theory about Nitish Kumar's U turn that he is dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister in the year 2024. That's why he has also left BJP.