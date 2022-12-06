DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

Getting treated in government hospitals is like playing with your life. Big negligence has come to the fore in Ambikapur. Here 4 children have died due to the negligence of the medical college management. It is being told that there was a power cut in the SNCU ward for about 4 hours. Due to this the ventilators of the ward stopped, due to which 4 children died. Relatives have accused the hospital management on the death of newborn children.