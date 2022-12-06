DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
Getting treated in government hospitals is like playing with your life. Big negligence has come to the fore in Ambikapur. Here 4 children have died due to the negligence of the medical college management. It is being told that there was a power cut in the SNCU ward for about 4 hours. Due to this the ventilators of the ward stopped, due to which 4 children died. Relatives have accused the hospital management on the death of newborn children.