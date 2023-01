videoDetails

DNA: Who is the culprit of the collapsing Joshimath? 'Mountains' collapsing on lives in Joshimath. Joshimath Crisis

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:46 PM IST

In Uttarakhand's Joshimath, incidents of land sliding and houses collapsing are now coming to the fore more rapidly. Consider yourself lucky that your house is not in Joshimath. What is the pain of seeing your house collapsing before your eyes and coming on the road? You and I will not understand this