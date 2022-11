DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Today the court accepted that even a Brahmin can be poor and they should also get reservation on economic basis. Today, court dismissed the petitions filed against it, considering government's decision to give 10 percent reservation to the economically weaker general category people as right. What is the meaning of this decision, what can be its impact further, watch the analysis in DNA.