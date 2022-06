DNA: Who says yoga is anti-Islamic?

Yoga does not define any one religion. Yoga is neither of Hindu religion nor of Muslim religion but it is a heritage of Indian culture. But sadly, Islamic fundamentalists around the world oppose it.

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 01:00 AM IST

