DNA: Why does everyone want a government job in our country?

There are about 21 crore youth in our country between the age group of 17 to 24 years. Whereas the number of vacant posts in the three wings of the army is only 1.5 lakhs.

| Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 01:58 AM IST

There are about 21 crore youth in our country between the age group of 17 to 24 years. Whereas the number of vacant posts in the three wings of the army is only 1.5 lakhs.