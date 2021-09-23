DNA: Why 'India Vs Britain' on COVID Vaccination?

Instead of a digital certificate, people who get vaccinated in America are given a paper certificate on which the vaccination information is written by hand. Whereas the biggest digital vaccination in India is going on through the CoWIN app, due to which people in our country get the digital certificate of Vaccination after a few minutes of vaccination. Nevertheless, according to the new VISA rules of Britain, the people of India will have to compulsorily stay in Quarantine while entering the UK.