NewsVideos

DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?

Can there be any comparison between Veer Savarkar and Tipu Sultan? When the country was celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence, there was a dispute on this subject in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Here a conspiracy was hatched to spoil the atmosphere in the city by creating tension between the two communities.

|Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 01:42 AM IST
Can there be any comparison between Veer Savarkar and Tipu Sultan? When the country was celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence, there was a dispute on this subject in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Here a conspiracy was hatched to spoil the atmosphere in the city by creating tension between the two communities.

All Videos

DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue

Trending Videos

8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
DNA Video,shivamogga clashes news,clashes erupt in shivamogga,Shivamogga,shivamogga news,shivamogga riots,clash in shivamogga,security has been tightened in shivamogga,shivamogga clash,communal clash in shivamogga,shivamogga latest news,shivamogga violence news,man stabbed in shivamogga,shivamogga today news,clash between 2 groups in shivamogga,Veer Savarkar vs Tipu Sultan Poster,shivamogga clashes on savarkar vs tipu sultan,Savarkar,Tipu Sultan,