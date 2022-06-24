NewsVideos

DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?

People are in poor condition due to the floods in Assam. So far, more than 100 people have died due to this disaster and 55 lakh people of the state have been directly affected. But despite this, everyone's attention is on Maharashtra politics. Nobody wants to talk about floods. Why?

Jun 24, 2022
