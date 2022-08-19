DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?

Due to Article 370 and 35A, neither the people of any other state of India could permanently settle in Jammu and Kashmir nor could they vote in the panchayat or assembly elections. After the scrapping of Article 370 and 35A, now any citizen of the country can exercise this democratic right in Jammu and Kashmir. Election Commission has made an arrangement for that. PDP and National Congress have called it a conspiracy of BJP.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:25 AM IST

