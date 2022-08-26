DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?

The politics of protest against the suspended BJP leader T Raja has started now. There was a huge ruckus in Hyderabad late last night, protesters pelted stones, shouted slogans and the only slogan that was raised repeatedly was 'Sir Tan Se Juda'.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 12:28 AM IST

