DNA: Will the country be run by law or by 'community'?
The politics of protest against the suspended BJP leader T Raja has started now. There was a huge ruckus in Hyderabad late last night, protesters pelted stones, shouted slogans and the only slogan that was raised repeatedly was 'Sir Tan Se Juda'.
