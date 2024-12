videoDetails

DNA: JPC formed on One Nation One Election Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 18, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

Big news related to One Nation One Election. JPC formed on One Nation One Election Bill. PP Choudhary will be the chairman of JPC. 21 members of Lok Sabha and 10 members of Rajya Sabha included. Priyanka Gandhi also included in the JPC committee.