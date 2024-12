videoDetails

DNA: Malda man held by UP cops for threat to kill Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 18, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

A video has been going viral for the last two days...in which a Muslim man is threatening to kill Yogi Adityanath on the mic of a YouTube channel...and is saying that he will sacrifice CM Yogi. This man who threatened Yogi has been arrested by Noida Police...It has been revealed that the man who threatened Yogi is a Bangladeshi...whose name is Sheikh Ataul...