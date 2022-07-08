NewsVideos

DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?

An assistant professor teaching in a government college in Bihar set a unique example by returning his salary. He returned the salary of Rs 23 lakh saying that no student came to study from him in the last 2 years and 9 months.

|Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 01:22 AM IST
An assistant professor teaching in a government college in Bihar set a unique example by returning his salary. He returned the salary of Rs 23 lakh saying that no student came to study from him in the last 2 years and 9 months.

All Videos

DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
9:43
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
6:55
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
5:49
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
4:9
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
4:30
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?

Trending Videos

9:43
DNA: 'Yeh Dil Maange More..' Day to remember Captain Vikram Batra
6:55
DNA: Why insult Hindu gods in the name of freedom of expression?
5:49
DNA: VIVO -- Chinese company caught in tax evasion, ED takes big action
4:9
DNA: How much do you know about PFI?
4:30
DNA: What the full timeline of the Nupur Sharma controversy says?
DNA Video,patna professor returns salary,patna professor news,patna professor returns salary news,patna professor inspiration,patna professor,Good news,some good news,good news philippines,good news stories,good news stories in 2022,positive news,good newwz,good news of 2022,happy news,good,inpirational news,DNA,patna ki khabar,Latest Update,Hindi News,tankha lauta diye,hindi condition in india,real indian,