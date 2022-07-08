DNA: Will the leader learn from the professor who returned the salary?

An assistant professor teaching in a government college in Bihar set a unique example by returning his salary. He returned the salary of Rs 23 lakh saying that no student came to study from him in the last 2 years and 9 months.

| Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 01:22 AM IST

An assistant professor teaching in a government college in Bihar set a unique example by returning his salary. He returned the salary of Rs 23 lakh saying that no student came to study from him in the last 2 years and 9 months.