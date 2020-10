DNA: Woman in Panipat locked in bathroom for more than a year

A man in Panipat has been held for keeping his wife locked up in a bathroom for more than a year. The incident has been reported from Rishpur village of Haryana’s Panipat district. Daily News and Analysis (DNA) hosted by Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary, brings to you analysis of the top news of the day. In this segment of DNA, we decode the incident.