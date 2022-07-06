NewsVideos

DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress

On July 1 in DNA, we misinterpreted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement and it went out of context, Zee News immediately apologized for that mistake but it was not enough for the Congress Party. People who worship Congress party and Rahul Gandhi lodged FIRs against Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan in many states. Zee News doesn't object to the FIRs registered but the problem is emergency imposing mentality of the Congress. Today in DNA we will raise our voice against this mentality.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:12 AM IST
On July 1 in DNA, we misinterpreted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement and it went out of context, Zee News immediately apologized for that mistake but it was not enough for the Congress Party. People who worship Congress party and Rahul Gandhi lodged FIRs against Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan in many states. Zee News doesn't object to the FIRs registered but the problem is emergency imposing mentality of the Congress. Today in DNA we will raise our voice against this mentality.

All Videos

DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
3:31
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
7:46
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
17:38
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
11:55
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
Khabren Khatakhat: Outrage against SC's remarks on Nupur Sharma
6:52
Khabren Khatakhat: Outrage against SC's remarks on Nupur Sharma

Trending Videos

3:31
DNA: Is 'Islam' in danger due to 'religious prayer' offered in school?
7:46
DNA: Our education system is falling prey to religious ideologies!
17:38
DNA: India's first Tomb built over Temple?
11:55
DNA: Mumbai rains take a toll on BMC's 45000 crores budget
6:52
Khabren Khatakhat: Outrage against SC's remarks on Nupur Sharma
DNA Video,rohit ranjan,rohit ranjan zee news,rohit ranjan on rahul gandhi,rohit ranjan dna zee news,rohit ranjan apology,zee news anchor,Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan,anchor on rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi controversy,rahul gandhi statement,rohit on rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi rohit ranjan,Chhattisgarh Police,chhattisgarh police to arrest rohit ranjan,Ghaziabad,DNA,I support Rohit Ranjan,