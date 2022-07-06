DNA: Zee News Anchor Rohit Ranjan Case--Zee raises voice against emergency imposing mentality of Congress

On July 1 in DNA, we misinterpreted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement and it went out of context, Zee News immediately apologized for that mistake but it was not enough for the Congress Party. People who worship Congress party and Rahul Gandhi lodged FIRs against Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan in many states. Zee News doesn't object to the FIRs registered but the problem is emergency imposing mentality of the Congress. Today in DNA we will raise our voice against this mentality.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:12 AM IST

