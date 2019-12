DNA: Zee News campaign on CAA creates world record

In a world record, the Zee News campaign to create awareness among the people about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, made history as a colossal number of over one crore people have supported the initiative till 8 pm on December 27. Owing to immense public support, the Zee News campaign has become the biggest-ever digital initiative in the country. Zee News thank the people for their support. #CAA #CAAProtest #CitizenshipAmendmentAct #ZeeNewsDigitalSurvey