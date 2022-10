DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites

| Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 12:08 AM IST

In that stronghold of Naxalites, where no one could reach, the trains could not reach, the vehicle of development could not reach. Now after a long wait, the train is now entering the stronghold of Naxalites. Till now only the tracks of fear of Naxalites were laid in Chhattisgarh's Bastar, today the tracks of the train have been laid there.