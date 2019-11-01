close

Dr Jitendra Singh speaks at Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave

In this segment of Zee News India Ka DNA Conclave, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr Jitendra Singh speaks on the move of abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The country's largest news network, Zee News, has organised India Ka DNA Conclave on Friday with an aim to focus on issues like nationalism, Jammu and Kashmir, unemployment and the upcoming assembly election in Delhi. Top leaders who will participate in the Zee News Conclave as speakers include – Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ramesh Pokhariyal

Nov 01, 2019, 16:40 PM IST

