Draupadi Murmu will file nomination in a while

NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will file nomination in a while. Earlier, PM Modi has reached the Parliament House. Apart from this, BJP National President JP Nadda also reached the Parliament House.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 01:36 PM IST

NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu will file nomination in a while. Earlier, PM Modi has reached the Parliament House. Apart from this, BJP National President JP Nadda also reached the Parliament House.