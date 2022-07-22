NewsVideos

Droupadi Murmu: Fierce celebration from Delhi to Odisha

Droupadi Murmu has got a big victory in the presidential election. After her victory, the whole country is celebrating and congratulations are pouring in. PM Modi tweeted and wrote- Murmu is a new ray of hope for the poor. At the same time, Amit Shah wrote – This is a proud moment for the country.

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 05:17 PM IST
Droupadi Murmu has got a big victory in the presidential election. After her victory, the whole country is celebrating and congratulations are pouring in. PM Modi tweeted and wrote- Murmu is a new ray of hope for the poor. At the same time, Amit Shah wrote – This is a proud moment for the country.

All Videos

PM is very afraid of Kejriwal - Manish Sisodia
9:56
PM is very afraid of Kejriwal - Manish Sisodia
An explosion outside school gate at prayagraj
2:2
An explosion outside school gate at prayagraj
Horrifying images of floods are surfacing
3:2
Horrifying images of floods are surfacing
Badhir News: Lawrence got a call After Moosewala's murder
5:32
Badhir News: Lawrence got a call After Moosewala's murder
A call recording has surfaced in Sidhu Moosewala case
14:38
A call recording has surfaced in Sidhu Moosewala case

Trending Videos

9:56
PM is very afraid of Kejriwal - Manish Sisodia
2:2
An explosion outside school gate at prayagraj
3:2
Horrifying images of floods are surfacing
5:32
Badhir News: Lawrence got a call After Moosewala's murder
14:38
A call recording has surfaced in Sidhu Moosewala case
Draupadi Murmu,Droupadi Murmu,draupadi murmu president of india,Draupadi Murmu President,president draupadi murmu,draupadi murmu news,Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha,draupadi murmu latest news,draupadi murmu village,draupadi murmu new president,draupadi murmu and yashwant sinha,draupadi murmu wins president election,draupadi murmu today,droupadi murmu vs yashwant sinha,draupadi murmu wins election,president of india draupadi murmu,