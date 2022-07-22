Droupadi Murmu: Fierce celebration from Delhi to Odisha

Droupadi Murmu has got a big victory in the presidential election. After her victory, the whole country is celebrating and congratulations are pouring in. PM Modi tweeted and wrote- Murmu is a new ray of hope for the poor. At the same time, Amit Shah wrote – This is a proud moment for the country.

Jul 22, 2022

