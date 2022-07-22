Droupadi Murmu has registered a historic victory

Droupadi Murmu has registered a historic victory in the ongoing presidential election in the country and has become the country's first tribal president. she defeated the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin. Murmu will be the youngest President of the country

Jul 22, 2022

