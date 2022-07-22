NewsVideos

Droupadi Murmu has registered a historic victory

Droupadi Murmu has registered a historic victory in the ongoing presidential election in the country and has become the country's first tribal president. she defeated the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin. Murmu will be the youngest President of the country

|Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
Droupadi Murmu has registered a historic victory in the ongoing presidential election in the country and has become the country's first tribal president. she defeated the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin. Murmu will be the youngest President of the country

All Videos

The opposition's strategy for the 2022 presidential election was unsuccessful.
24:17
The opposition's strategy for the 2022 presidential election was unsuccessful.
Namaste India: Poster of Haj House placed on Rajiv Gandhi's statue
2:18
Namaste India: Poster of Haj House placed on Rajiv Gandhi's statue
Headline: Great Victory of Droupadi Murmu
1:35
Headline: Great Victory of Droupadi Murmu
Paneer Butter Masala Trends on Twitter after new GST rates, Know why? | Zee English News | India
Paneer Butter Masala Trends on Twitter after new GST rates, Know why? | Zee English News | India
Namaste India: Who was helping the killers of Moosewala?
5:42
Namaste India: Who was helping the killers of Moosewala?

Trending Videos

24:17
The opposition's strategy for the 2022 presidential election was unsuccessful.
2:18
Namaste India: Poster of Haj House placed on Rajiv Gandhi's statue
1:35
Headline: Great Victory of Droupadi Murmu
Paneer Butter Masala Trends on Twitter after new GST rates, Know why? | Zee English News | India
5:42
Namaste India: Who was helping the killers of Moosewala?
Draupadi Murmu,Droupadi Murmu,draupadi murmu president of india,Draupadi Murmu President,president draupadi murmu,draupadi murmu news,Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha,draupadi murmu latest news,draupadi murmu village,draupadi murmu new president,draupadi murmu and yashwant sinha,draupadi murmu wins president election,draupadi murmu today,droupadi murmu vs yashwant sinha,draupadi murmu wins election,president of india draupadi murmu,