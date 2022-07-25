NewsVideos

Droupadi Murmu receives guard of honor after becoming India's 15th President

The country's new President Droupadi Murmu has taken oath as the President today. Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of the country. She received a guard of honor at Rashtrapati Bhavan after becoming the new President of India. During this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the ceremony.

|Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 06:52 PM IST
